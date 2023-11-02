High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 15,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 859% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

