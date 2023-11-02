Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE HIMS opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 6,900 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $62,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,446 shares of company stock worth $921,267 in the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

