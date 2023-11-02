Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.62

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.62 and traded as low as $12.77. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 27,705 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on HSQVY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Handelsbanken upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.50 million for the quarter.
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
