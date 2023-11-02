Hyperfine (HYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 500.89%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hyperfine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hyperfine Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of HYPR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Hyperfine has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hyperfine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
