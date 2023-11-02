Hyperfine (HYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 500.89%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hyperfine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HYPR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Hyperfine has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 147.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hyperfine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

