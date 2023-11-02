Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

