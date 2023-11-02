Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 54,077 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,726,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,727.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.83.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHI stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 783.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 173,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

