Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CEO Sells 21,573 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.71. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

