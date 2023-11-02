Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Insider Sells 3,670 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.4 %

FCFS opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

