Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 17,400 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $310,764.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,034,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,470,294.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $144,540.32.

On Monday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $325,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $29,378.72.

On Monday, October 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 977 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $18,690.01.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $14,824.95.

On Monday, September 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,229 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $104,423.13.

On Monday, September 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,806 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $353,598.24.

On Monday, September 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $309,361.50.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $217,423.72.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.90. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robotti Robert lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 458.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

