Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 1,134 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $336.91 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $364.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.90.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

