Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 151,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 237,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.10).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.00.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.