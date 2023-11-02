International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Trading 0.9% Higher

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDMEGet Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 45,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $75.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDMEFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

