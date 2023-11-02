International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

