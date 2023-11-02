Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,291 ($52.21).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($60.51) to GBX 5,055 ($61.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,790 ($46.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.93. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,570 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,549 ($55.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,071.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,099.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,170.18.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

