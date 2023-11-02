Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

