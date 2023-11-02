Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT):
- 10/23/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $134.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Euronet Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Euronet Worldwide Price Performance
EEFT stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Featured Articles
