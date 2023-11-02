Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT):

10/23/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $134.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Euronet Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Get Euronet Worldwide Inc alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.