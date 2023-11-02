Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KIRK

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $20.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.40). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 189.84% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.