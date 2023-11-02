Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

