iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Shares Up 1.7%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32. 535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.78% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

