iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYLD. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 632.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 129,356 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

BATS IYLD opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $131.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th.

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

