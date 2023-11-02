Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.