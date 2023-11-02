Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $200,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 551.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 222,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 188,073 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

