Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in NL Industries by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NL Industries by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in NL Industries by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Down 6.0 %

NL opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.77.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

