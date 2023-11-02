Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. Raymond James upped their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.