Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $331,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,882 shares of company stock worth $8,275,151. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE FIX opened at $184.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

