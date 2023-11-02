Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $324,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,247.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,200 shares of company stock worth $10,970,990. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 144.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

