Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $339,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

