Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

