Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

