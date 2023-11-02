Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,231,000.

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

