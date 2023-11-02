Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 4,006 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $32,032.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,273.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

