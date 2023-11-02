Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,850,000,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.