Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

RDN stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

