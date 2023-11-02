Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

