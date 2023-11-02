JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $36.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAX. Barclays dropped their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,127,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,058,000 after acquiring an additional 719,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

