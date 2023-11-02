Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

