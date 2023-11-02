Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $727,560.00, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 42.35% of Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF

The Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of residential and apartment real estate companies from developed countries. RESI was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.