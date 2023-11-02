Key Financial Inc Sells 605 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

