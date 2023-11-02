Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 299.90 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 299.90 ($3.65). 1,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 36,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.65).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.88) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £109.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,996.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Timothy John Barker purchased 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £19,997.76 ($24,334.10). Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

