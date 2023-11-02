Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Down 6.6 %

LTRX opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.