Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.14. Approximately 25,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 110,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Lasertec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

