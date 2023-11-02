Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 42.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

