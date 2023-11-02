Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.34% from the stock’s current price.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $98.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $4,134,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

