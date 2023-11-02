Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.49% from the company’s current price.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after buying an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after acquiring an additional 394,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.