Leerink Partnrs Comments on Axonics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axonics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axonics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -207.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $68,499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axonics by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 456,659 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Axonics by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 407,087 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

