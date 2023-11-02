Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres Sells 2,251 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $383.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.30. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.37 and a twelve month high of $393.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.09.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

