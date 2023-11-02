Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres Sells 2,251 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $383.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.30. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.37 and a twelve month high of $393.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.09.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
