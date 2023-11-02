LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stake Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.