Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu Sells 961 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $252.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.59 and its 200 day moving average is $239.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 255.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

