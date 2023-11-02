Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 21,237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 42,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.2% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 539,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 432,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

