LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.73

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.73 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 22.15 ($0.27). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 22.15 ($0.27), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £17.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.50 and a beta of 0.47.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

